Sushmita Sen shares pic with rumoured ex Ricky Martin, toasts their crazy life

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen sharing a tender moment with singer Ricky Martin.

She has written a heartfelt note alongside the photo. She said, “ur first meeting in Mexico, Las Brisas, Acapulco. I was 18 years old and Ricky Martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters and he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied “Livin La Vida Loca”, literally meaning ‘the crazy life’. Sharing memories smiles of a truly wonderful soul! To your happiness, Ricky.”

In the late ‘90s, Sushmita Sen had a chance meeting with Ricky during her international trips. The two spent time together, travelling and getting to know each other. Ricky even credited Sushmita as the inspiration behind one of the songs on his album.

They were rumoured to be dating right after Sushmita Sen’s victory in the Miss Universe competition of 1994. The beauty pageant was held in Manila, Philippines.

Sushmita, 42, is the single parent of two girls named Renee and Alisah. On the other hand, Ricky Martin came out as gay two years ago. He became the father of two boys through surrogacy a decade back.

When Martin had opened up about his sexuality, Sushmita had said, “All the time I have known him, I’ve been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that’s a choice no one can make for you.”

Sushmita Sen is not very busy with films these days, but that hasn’t hampered her philanthropic works. She is known for films like Dastak, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.