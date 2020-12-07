e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19, Devoleena and Shilpa Shirodkar post heartbroken tributes

Actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19, Devoleena and Shilpa Shirodkar post heartbroken tributes

After battling Covid-19 and pneumonia for many days, actor Divya Bhatnagar has died in Mumbai on Monday. Her colleagues from the film industry have paid tributes.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar has died in Mumbai.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar has died in Mumbai.
         

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, has died in Mumbai. She was put on ventilator support last week and her family had said her condition was critical. Her family had also shifted her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

Many of the colleagues of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor paid tributes to her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on Instagram, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies… I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaant i thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanty.”

 
 

Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi told Spotboye, “Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

tags
top news
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
LIVE: Mexico reports 7,455 new Covid-19 cases and 261 deaths
LIVE: Mexico reports 7,455 new Covid-19 cases and 261 deaths
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In