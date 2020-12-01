Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator, suffering from Covid-19 and pneumonia: Brother says ‘she is conscious and tries to talk to me’

tv

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:32 IST

Actor Divya Bhatnagar, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and was on “non-invasive ventilation”, is now on ventilator, her brother Devashish has revealed. He also said the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was suffering from pneumonia before she tested positive for the virus.

Divya recently shared a screenshot from one of her video calls on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” She could be seen smiling through an oxygen mask while lying down on her hospital bed.

Divya’s brother told Times of India, “We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing, but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread.”

Divya’s mother is also in Mumbai but Devashish does not allow her to meet the actor for her own safety. “I am meeting Divya wearing a PPE kit because I need to be by her side and cheer her up. She is conscious and tries to talk to me. I am not allowing my mother to go inside as she is 63 and has to be extremely careful about her own health,” Devashish added.

Also read: Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Karan Johar’s residence

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Divya has also worked in TV shows such as Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.

Follow @htshowbiz for more