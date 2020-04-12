Aftab Shivdasani gets nostalgic on seeing old toothpaste ad featuring him as a kid. Watch

bollywood

Did you know that actor Aftab Shivdasani’s journey as an actor began much before what most people expect. He was a child actor with an infectious smile and even featured in an ad for a toothpaste in the 90s long with films such as Mr India.

A fan of Aftab’s shared the video on Twitter which the actor retweeted for his followers. “Such nostalgia! Love it, Thank you for it,” he tweeted with the video. In it, young Aftab is seen talking to his bar of chocolate about oral health. A fan commented, “Omg! Used to be my fav ads those days never knowing its the super hero. Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands. Thanks for reminding sir.”

Such nostalgia! Love it, Thank you for it. 🙏🏼😊 https://t.co/dAbEHTIE8O — Aftab at 🏡 (@AftabShivdasani) April 12, 2020

Not just Aftab but other actors such as Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia have also worked as child actors in television commercials. Shahid and Ayesha were the Complan Boy and Girl.

Shivdasani is excited to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series Poison: 2. “I’m quite excited to be part of Poison Season 2 as I’ve always wanted to play an edgy character and the script of ‘Poison’ gave me just that. I’m also excited to work with ZEE5 as well as director Vishal Pandya who has been a friend for a long time. Also, the webspace is something I haven’t explored so far so I’m happy to explore that too,” said Aftab.

Poison 2 will also feature Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Gautam Gulati and Taher Shabbir. The show streams on the OTT platform ZEE5 from April.

