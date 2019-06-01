After Amitabh, Ranbir and Aamir, Aishwarya Rai records a tribute song Tu Desh Mera for Pulwama

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan in paying tribute to the soldiers killed in Pulwama in February this year. According to a report in Times of India, the actor has recorded a song for the purpose.

The report adds that the actor will be a part of 14-member multi-starrer tribute video in honour of the CRPF soldiers. The video is titled ‘Tu Desh Mera’. Abhishek Mishra of Happy Productions India was quoted as saying: “We are really happy to share that along with other major Bollywood stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also supported and recently shot with us and will be featuring in the song ‘Tu Desh Mera’ which is a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama.”

In April this year, CRPF’s Twitter handle had shared pictures of Amitabh, Ranbir and Aamir recording of the song. Sharing pictures, the organisation had written: “Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs.” On February 14, a convoy of CRPF jawans was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama, leaving 40 soldiers dead. The incident resulted in outrage and international condemnation.

Aishwarya was recently at the Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, where she walked the red carpet. The actor’s name was dragged into a controversy when actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted a picture featuring her. It was a comparison with exit polls about the recently concluded Indian general elections. The picture drew widespread condemnation with actors Sonam Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar slamming Vivek for the act. The actor later apologised and deleted the controversial tweet.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, will begin work on Mani Ratnam’s Tamil period drama. She will reportedly also be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film on the life of poet-lyricist Saahir Ludhianvi.

