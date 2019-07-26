After Rahul Bose’s banana bill, Twitter hails Taj Hotels for offering free fruits to guests

Days after actor Rahul Bose complained online that the JW Marriott in Chandigarh had charged him Rs 422 for two bananas, Twitter is sharing screenshots of Taj Hotels’ message to guests that complimentary fruits would be offered.

“Meanwhile, in the land of trolling JW Marriott,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet on Friday, sharing a picture of Taj’s message to its patrons. The tweet sparked hilarious reactions online. “Unfair comparison. You need to order two bananas in the gym,” one person wrote. Others offered variations of the famous ad slogan, “Waah Taj.”

Meanwhile, in the land of trolling JW Marriott.... pic.twitter.com/ipGEZILQ4s — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 25, 2019

Here are some reactions:

Waah Taj. — sahanshu agrawal (@sahanshu) July 26, 2019

Well played Taj👌 — atul sharma (@atulysharma) July 26, 2019

LoL🤣

Another amusing part of the whole thing is that #JWMarriott levied 18% GST on the bananas, while fruits, vegetables and other essentials in raw form are exempt from the same. — 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕙 (@janishm) July 26, 2019

Unfair comparison. You need to order two bananas in the gym. — Deepak Mohoni (@deepakmohoni) July 26, 2019

“You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,” the actor had tweeted on July 22.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

He explained in the video that he had ordered bananas after hitting the gym at the hotel. However, he was in for a shock when he saw the bill of Rs 442.50, including GST, listed the bananas as ‘Fruit Platter’. The actor said the bananas are “just too good for me”.

Twitter had a field day. While some said the bill was “just bananas”, others called out the hotel for “cheating their customers”. Several people also advised the actor to take the matter up with the hotel. When contacted, a spokesperson for JW Marriott stated, “We are examining the issue and we will be shortly releasing an official statement.”

Following the incident, the Excise and Taxation Department constituted a team to investigate the matter. “We have constituted a three member team, which will visit the hotel and inspect relevant documents. If need be we can also call for records from the hotel. The probe mandate is whether the hotel was charging GST as per law or not. Also we will be checking whether the amount charged as GST is being paid to the government as per law,” said a senior officer of the department who didn’t want to be named.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:49 IST