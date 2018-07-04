Age of unconventional stars: Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao grace glam mag covers. See pics

The age of the unconventional star is upon us. In the good old days, magazine covers were reserved for chocolate boys, who were, of course, stars too. In fact, the line between stars and actors was drawn in stone.

All that is changing. Actors like Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, who don’t strictly qualify to be in the ‘star league’ like say Hrithik Roshan or the Khans, are slowly carving their niche as ‘actor-stars’. That essential glamour quotient was often said to be missing. Thankfully, that sort of an attitude is soon ‘becoming history’.

Vicky, who made his name as the fresh new talent in films like Raazi and the more recent Sanju, where incidentally he does not play the lead, has graced the cover of glamour magazine GQ in its July edition.

Gorom Laagche! #GQ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, who has a string of successful films as well critically acclaimed film in his kitty, is on the cover of another glamour glossy, Elle.

Welcome to a world where glamour can be swarthy, not-so-Greek-God-like but still be absolutely desirable.

On the work front, both these men have their hands full--while Vicky is working on Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and Uri, Rajkummar has projects like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya and Stree in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more