Home / Bollywood / Ahil feeds Salman Khan cake as the family celebrates his 4th birthday in quarantine. See pics

Ahil feeds Salman Khan cake as the family celebrates his 4th birthday in quarantine. See pics

Atul Agnihotri has shared several pictures of Arpita Khan’s son Ahil’s birthday celebrations at their farmhouse.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ahil feeding cake to Salman Khan during his birthday celebrations.
Ahil feeding cake to Salman Khan during his birthday celebrations.
         

Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil turned four on Monday. His producer uncle Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan’s husband, shared a few pictures from his birthday celebrations which show all from Salman to his parents and other relatives in attendance.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Atul wrote, “#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma.”

 

One of the pictures show Ahil in the arms of his actor father Aayush Sharma, who is seen making the kid feed a piece of cake to his Salman uncle. Other pictures show Ahil standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush (in a red hoodie) standing close to him. His grandmother Salma Khan can also be seen clapping for him, as he blows off the lone candle. There is also an adorable picture of Arpita Khan holding her daughter Ayat in her arms, while posing for the camera alongside sister Alvira. The bash looks simpler in comparison to the famous parties thrown by the Khans in the past.

Salman and family seems to be spending their time together in quarantine at their farmhouse in Panvel. Arpita recently shared a video of Salman and Ahil roaming around trees, looking for fruit. In the video, when Ahil shows Salman his collection of fruits, the actor gestures that he also has one in his hand and keeps that one in his pocket.

Also read: As Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil celebrates 4th birthday, his 10 most adorable pics with his famous mamu

Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari said Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

The actor had earlier shared a glimpse from his time in isolation. He had shared a video of him sketching a portrait of a man and a woman and can be heard saying, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

