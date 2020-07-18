e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya feeling better, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek stable as they get treated for Covid-19: report

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya feeling better, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek stable as they get treated for Covid-19: report

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are stable, hospital sources have said.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for Covid-19 recently, have been admitted at Nanavati Hospital after showing mild symptoms.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for Covid-19 recently, have been admitted at Nanavati Hospital after showing mild symptoms. (PTI)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are responding well to the treatment to Covid-19, hospital sources said on Saturday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11 after they were diagnosed with COVID-19, while Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus. The mother-daughter duo were self-quarantining at home till Thursday.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added. Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),coronavirus cases on in Mumbai rose to 98,979 with 1,228 new patients being reported on Friday. Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 5,582 with 62 new fatalities being recorded.

