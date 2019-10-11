e-paper
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya join Amitabh Bachchan to greet fans on his birthday. See pics

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday, the Bachchan family, including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, met fans outside their residence.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan outside their residence on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan outside their residence on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)
         

The entire Bachchan family came together to celebrate actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday on Friday. Everyone from Amitabh and his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter Shweta stepped out in colour-coordinated ethnic wear outside the Bachchan residence to greet fans on the occasion.

Amitabh wore a white embroidered kurta pyjama, paired with maroon velvet shoes, as he greeted his fans and posed for photographs. Jaya was in a white anarkali-churidar while Shweta wore a plain white kurta-churidaar. Abhishek was seen accompanying wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. He was in a pink and white kurta pyjama and was seen in a new look, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were twinning in similar attire.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at his residence.
Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at his residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya at the Bachchan residence.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya at the Bachchan residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Jaya Bachchan at the Bachchan residence.
Jaya Bachchan at the Bachchan residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Shweta Bachchan at the Bachchan residence.
Shweta Bachchan at the Bachchan residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan met fans waiting outside his other residence, Pratiksha. He was greeted by several fans who were waiting to meet him with placards, pictures, and posters. Many were also seen dressed like the superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa.
Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa. ( Varinder Chawla )
Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with a fan.
Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with a fan. ( Varinder Chawla )

The security was beefed up well in advance outside the actor’s residence. A fan named Pandit Ram Ashok Tiwari offered prayers for the star and chanted a prayer for his long life. “It’s been 20 years that I have been coming to his residence on his birthday. I perform hawan and offer prayers for his long life and to protect him from any wrong,” he told ANI.

Another fan named Dilip came from Sangli Village to wish the actor and presented his hit song De De Pyaar De from the film Sharabi. The excited fan even enacted his famous dialogue “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain” from the superhit film Shahenshah.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans stand with posters of the actor near his house.
Amitabh Bachchan’s fans stand with posters of the actor near his house. ( Varinder Chawla )
Fans dressed as Amitabh Bachchan outside his residence.
Fans dressed as Amitabh Bachchan outside his residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Fans outside Jalsa.
Fans outside Jalsa. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are his 10 best pics with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family

Amitabh took to Twitter at midnight to thank his fans for their birthday wishes. He wrote, “T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..many thanks.”

 

 

His daughter Shweta had also wished him with an adorable picture on Instagram. She had written, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly.”

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 17:49 IST

