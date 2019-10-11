Aishwarya Rai is festive ready in a gorgeous red and gold sari, check out her latest pic

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself in a red and gold sari. She extended good wishes for the festive season.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Longines Family wishing All Seasons Greetings with all our love always.” Wearing a gold embroidered red sari with light make-up and a pair of Chandbalis, Aishwarya looks beautiful.

Some days back, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and Dussehra, she had posted a cute picture with her daughter Aaradhya. Sharing it, she had written: “Happy Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami to ALL Much warmth, love and happiness God Bless.” The little girl looks lovely in a white salwar kameez with an orange bandhni dupatta. Her bangs looking absolutely adorable on her face. Aishwarya too can be seen in a white Chikan salwar kameez.

Aishwarya recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for designer Giambattista Valli at the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show on September 28.

The former Miss World wore a purple trailing dress with tiny floral prints in orange, puffy Juliet sleeves and sported eye-catching feathered heels. Her purple eye shadow and coral lipstick with a bouffant style bun added that extra oomph to the look.

Aishwarya was also seen presenting the Hindi trailer of Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Speaking about the choice of Aishwarya for the job, Bikram Duggal, head of studio entertainment, Disney India said: “Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend.”

