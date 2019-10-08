e-paper
Aishwarya Rai takes Aaradhya to Dussehra puja, fans say her daughter resembles Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted together at a Dussehra puja in Mumbai on Tuesday. See their pics here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan attend Dussehra puja in Mumbai.
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan attend Dussehra puja in Mumbai.
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai spent her Tuesday morning with daughter Aaradhya and her mother Brinda Rai at a Dussehra puja in Mumbai. The family was caught on camera as they offered prayers together.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were twinning in their white outfits. While Aishwarya was head to toe in white kurta pyjama, Aaradhya, too, wore the same. She also wore an orange leheria dupatta and fans realised how much she looked like Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“Aradhya’s looking like little Anjali from kuch kuch hota hai,” wrote a fan. Other contested, “No she looks exactly like Navya naveli, if you have seen Shweta nanda’s daughter.” Navya is Abhishek Bachchan’s niece and Shweta Nanda’s daughter.

More fans showered the mother-daughter duo with compliments. “She is looking so beautiful,” wrote one. “She looks so innocent !! Good bless aradhya,” wrote another. Watch the videos here:

 

 

Also read: Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were recently in France for the Paris Fashion Week. While Aishwarya walked the ramp for L’Oreal, Aaradhya cheered for her mother. Aishwarya also shared a picture with Aaradhya sitting in her lap in July. The mother-daughter duo can be seen donning a pink jersey and giving identical expressions as they root for Abhishek Bachchan’s Pink Panthers team. Abhishek dropped a lovely comment, calling them his ‘good luck charms’.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:05 IST

