Aishwarya Rai attends event in Rome with Aaradhya and Abhishek, fans wonder how she can look like this at 46

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:58 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai is in Rome, Italy not only to celebrate her 46th birthday but also fulfil some work commitments. Ahead of her big day on November 1, Aishwarya shared multiple pictures from a brand event in Rome on Instagram on Wednesday night.

The pictures show Aishwarya looking gorgeous in a structured white dress with her hair let loose.She is wearing her iconic sapphire ring and a neon green watch. She captioned one of the pictures: “DolceVita in Rome with Longines.” A video from the event shows Aishwarya calling Aaradhya and Abhishek on stage. She gives Aaradhya a hug and a kiss.

It was earlier reported that Aishwarya will celebrate her birthday with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya in Italy. She has some brand events to attend in the city and later, they would enjoy a calm holiday together.

A source told Mid-Day, “On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand.”

“It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash’s birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway. Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay,” the source added.

At the Bachchan’s Diwali party, Aishwarya’s long time manager Archana Sadanand suffered 15% burn injuries after an accident and was later admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. According to another report in Mid-Day, Archana’s dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

