Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance steps in new Fanney Khan video is Bollywood at its best. Watch here

The first teaser of Fanney Khan presented three characters bound together by a musical string. The film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has sustained solid buzz leading up to its release. The film presents Aishwarya as a doting mother who is willing to go to any length to make her daughter a musician.

A new video has surfaced from the film’s sets that shows Aishwarya teaching her dance routine to a man, who as per a TOI report, is her makeup artist.

In the film, Aishwarya is expected to play the ‘Indian Madonna’, and Hollywood choreographer Frank Gatson Jr has been roped in to give her character the right ‘feel’.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Gatson Jr said, “You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she’s a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable.”

Fanney Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3.