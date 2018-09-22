Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be the showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s first fashion show in Qatar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to walk the ramp, once again. The actor, who started out as ramp model before she was crowned Miss World in 1994, will be the showstopper at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s inaugural fashion show in Qatar, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Aishwarya will be part of the first edition of Fashion Weekend International (FWI), where Manish is expected to showcase his designs.

Quoting Manish, the report said: “I am thrilled to showcase my first fashion show in Doha, a fascinating city. My collection is festive, fun and vibrant, keeping in mind the upcoming season. Our showstopper is my muse, and dear friend, Aishwarya Rai, a timeless icon of beauty and effortless style. We are pleased to share this special moment with her.”

Aishwarya started off on a modelling career way back in 1991 when she was still in school. Soon, she went on to do ads and became a recognisable face after she modelled for Garden sarees and did a famous Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, which became very famous. She remains one of the most sought after faces to sell brands to this day. Her association with top cosmetics brans L’Oreal and global watch brand Longines.

Manish’s creations are eternally popular with Bollywood regulars. Over the years, many Bollywood stars have been show stoppers on his shows. these include names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma among others.

