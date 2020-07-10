e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai comes out in support of Abhishek’s web series Breathe, Jaaved Jaaferi thanks all for tributes for dad Jagdeep

Aishwarya Rai comes out in support of Abhishek’s web series Breathe, Jaaved Jaaferi thanks all for tributes for dad Jagdeep

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Aishwarya Rai was full of praise for husband Abhishek Bachchan and wished him luck with his latest web series, Breathe. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for their good wishes for his late father, actor Jagdeep.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe got support from wife Aishwarya Rai. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for good wishes after Jagdeep’s death.
Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe got support from wife Aishwarya Rai. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for good wishes after Jagdeep’s death.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Jaaved Jaaferi on father Jagdeep: ‘He gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today’

Popular film actor and TV show host Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for their good wishes on the passing away of his father, veteran actor Jagdeep. Speaking to media about the funeral on Thursday, the actor said that his late father had given 70 years to the industry and the love is being reflected now.

Read more here

Old Guard star Charlize Theron reveals what she’d advise her ‘self-involved’ younger self

Actor Charlize Theron scoffs at the idea that women can’t (or don’t want to) direct action films. She should know. It was a woman who directed her to annihilate innumerable villains in the upcoming Netflix film, The Old Guard. The star speaks her mind in an exclusive interview.

Read more here

Sangeeta Bijlani cuts her birthday cake with salon employees in PPE suits. Watch video

Former actor and model Sangeeta Bijlani had an unusual birthday celebration at a Mumbai salon as she cut a cake while at the salon, and the employees, all in PPE suits, deciding to sing for her.

Read more here

‘Shine on baby’: Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan good luck for Breathe Into The Shadows

Actor Aishwarya Rai came out in support of husband Abhishek Bachchan’s latest effort, the web series called Breathe. It stars Abhishek as a desperate father, looking for his abducted daughter, who is, in turn, sucked into violence.

Read more here

Dharmendra pays tribute to Jagdeep: ‘Till film industry exists, Soorma Bhopali will be remembered’

Veteran actor Dharmendra was full of nostalgia as he remembered his long and fruitful association with late actor Jagdeep, who died on Wednesday, at his Mumbai home. Dharmendra recalled how Jagdeep was a very gifted actor and how comedy was a tougher genre than tragedy.

Read more hear

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In