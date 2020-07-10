Sangeeta Bijlani cuts her birthday cake with salon employees in PPE suits. Watch video

bollywood

Former actor Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated a very unusual birthday on Thursday. Paparazzi videos show her outside a beauty salon, cutting her birthday cake while also practising social distancing. She turned 60 on Thursday.

Sangeeta was greeted by photographers outside the salon and was given a cake to cut while the camera clicked her pictures. Surrounding her were the salon employees in full PPE kits, singing her the Happy Birthday song. Sangeeta pulled off her mask to blow out the candles.

Sangeeta also shared a video from her birthday celebrations at home where she cut a cake with her father. “And my Birthday celebrations beginwith my sweet Daddy singing for me...... priceless and precious moments #birthdaycelebrations#blessedbirthday #pricelessmoments❤️ #ingratitude,” she had written.

Last year, Sangeeta’s birthday was celebrated with her ex-boyfriend, actor Salman Khan at his Bandra residence. Mohnish Behl, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur had also joined.

Sangeeta dated Salman in the late 80s and they even wanted to get married. They also worked together for a commercial. According to reports, long back, Salman and Sangeeta had also decided on a date for the wedding — May 27, 1994. In a 1993 interview, Salman had said, “Yes, I plan to marry. When the time comes I will. It could be to Sangeeta (Bijlani) or to anybody else.” Even the wedding invites had reportedly been printed but Sangeeta called off the wedding.

Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut with Qatil (1988) in which she starred opposite Aditya Pancholi. She then starred in multi-starrer hit fil Tridev (1989). She was also seen in Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha.

Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. They got divorced in 2010.

