Jaaved Jaaferi on father Jagdeep: ‘He gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:13 IST

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has thanked people for the “love and respect” people expressed for father Jagdeep, who died at the age of 81 on Wednesday. The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai’s Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

After the last rites, Jaaved, along with brother Naved and son Meezaan, briefly addressed the media. “There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn’t reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see,” Jaaved told PTI. He asked people to remember Jagdeep in their prayers. “On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us,” he added.

Starting as a child actor, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 film, including his memorable turn as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. he is also remembered for his roles in Shehenshah, Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna. Many from the Hindi film industry paid him rich tributes.

Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family.”

Anupam Kher recalled a conversation that he had with the late actor about how difficult it is to make people laugh. “Ek Aur sitaara zameen se aasmaan mein jaa pahucha. #Jagdeep saab hindi film jagat ke eik bahut hi behtareen kalakar the. Eik hasya abhineta ke naate unka koi saani nahi tha. Eik party mei bahut saal pehle unhone mujhse kaha tha, “barkhurdaar! hasna aasan hai, hasaana bahut mushki hai,” aapki kami bahut khalegi,” tweeted Kher.

Shatrughan Sinha penned a long note for the departed actor on Twitter. “Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car ‘Austin’ from him,” he wrote.