Aishwarya Rai shares adorable pic of her ‘forever angel’ Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are living it up in Paris. The Fanney Khan actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Aaradhya as Eiffel Tower forms the perfect backdrop. Aishwarya captioned the picture, “My Angel Forever.”

Aaradhya has been stealing the attention away from her mom with her poses and has a quite a fan following of her own. She has been making appearances with Aishwarya and father Abhishek Bachchan at various recent occasions, including the Ambani reception ceremony.

Abhishek, meanwhile, is in St Petersburg for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Manmarziyan actor has been sharing updates on his official Instagram page and is super excited to be attending France vs Belgium match. The actor is not a mere sports enthusiast but also owns two sports club in India. One is the Chennai football club Chennaiyin FC and the other is kabbadi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai is currently gearing up for Fanney Khan in which she will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor.