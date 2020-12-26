Aishwarya Rai shares precious picture of Aaradhya from Bachchan family Christmas party. See here

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a picture with her daughter, Aaradhya, on the occasion of Christmas. Aishwarya took to social media to post the picture, which showed her posing with Aaradhya at what appears to be the recent Bachchan family Christmas dinner.

In her caption, Aishwarya wished her fans a ‘Merry Christmas’, and also added several Christmas tree and star emojis. “All our love always,” she wrote. The picture showed the mother-daughter duo smiling for the camera. While Aaradhya wore a red sweater, Aishwarya wore a black jacket.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had shared more pictures from the Bachchan party. The photos also included Amitabh’s wife, Jaya; Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan; and also Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya’s brother, Agastya.

Aishwarya always makes it a point to mark milestones on social media. She recently celebrated her parents’ wedding anniversary with a picture of her mother posing next to a portrait of her late father. The picture also included Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

In November, Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The actor wrote: “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS.”

Earlier this year, four members of the Bachchan family -- Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh -- tested positive for and subsequently recovered from the coronavirus.

