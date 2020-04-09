Ajay Devgn gets epic response from Mumbai Police: ‘Dear Singham, doing what Khakee is supposed to’

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn applauded Mumbai Police for their service to the nation during Covid-19 lockdown. Their Twitter handle acknowledged it by making puns on Ajay’s hit films.

Retweeting a promotional video about how the Mumbai Police is hard at work to keep the city safe, Ajay had written: “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.” Replying to it, Mumbai Police wrote: “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona.”

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

In the video, police officers urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for those who are currently at the frontlines, fighting against Covid-19. Along with medical fraternity, police, media, sanitation workers and others are providing essential servicess.

Ajay has played police roles a number of times in his career, the most iconic being Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty. His famous line ‘Ata maajhi satak li’ become a popular catchline after the release of the film.

Apart from Ajay, a number of other prominent personalities, too, acknowledged the valuable contribution of the police. Suneil Shetty wrote: Heroes - we love” to which And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our heart beats for this city” with a red heart emoji to go with it. Among other prominent citizens to applauded to the police were writer Chetan Bhagat and former captain of the Indian Hockey team, Viren Rasquinha.

And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Like many Bollywood celebs, Ajay has also contributed to the welfare of daily wage workers of film industry. Confirming the news, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, told PTI, “Yes, Ajay Devgn has given us Rs 51 lakh. We are very happy with this as this amount will enable us to help our workers even more.”

Ajay celebrated his 51st birthday on April 2. A number of Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrat Bharucha, Nora Fatehi, Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Sunny Singh and Neil Nitin Mukesh wished him on the birthday.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

