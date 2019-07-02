Akshay Kumar carries a sleepy Nitara in his arms as he flies off to London with Twinkle Khanna for vacation. See pics

On the day that actor Akshay Kumar shared a daredevil video from his next, Sooryavanshi,he was seen flying off to London with wife, author Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. Akshay was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night with Nitara sleeping in his arms and Twinkle walking ahead of the two. The couple was in casuals as they headed for the UK where Team India is playing in the ICC World Cup.

Akshay had released a special behind-the-scenes video from the making of Sooryavanshi on Monday. It provides a glimpse of his daredevil stunts in the film. The actor can be seen clinging to a helicopter without a harness as he jumps on it while driving a bike, without a helmet. He captioned the video, “From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core.”

Akshay had earlier shared a picture from the film featuring an unknown fight master. He wrote in the caption, “When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master #Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month.” Akshay, director Rohit Shetty and others are seen pointing their guns at a man who has his back to the camera.

Scheduled to release on March 27 next year, the film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Akshay and Katrina have also recreated the iconic rain song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the 1994 film Mohra. It was originally picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.

Akshay has already delivered his first hit of the year, Kesari. He has three more films lined up for release this year: Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4.

