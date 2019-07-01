Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar hangs off a helicopter without harness as Rohit Shetty directs nail-biting stunt. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar is shooting for his first film with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi and has shared a glimpse of the edge-of-the-seat action you can expect from the film. In a special behind the scenes video, the actor can be seen performing some gravity-defying stunts with Rohit and the crew.

Sharing the video of the making of the film on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core.”

Both Rohit and Akshay can be seen rehearsing stunts and chase sequences in the video. Akshay is seen riding a bike on high speed without a helmet and later performs a daring stunt by hanging from a flying helicopter without a harness. Rohit is also seen planning scenes with his team and several expensive cars and is himself seen driving a car during an action sequence.

Rohit had earlier teased the action scene by sharing a photo of Akshay hanging from a chopper with him riding a bike in front. He captioned it, “Our Khatron Ke Khiladi moment... #sooryavanshi.”

Rohit is known for his fascination with cars and often destroys several cars during the making of his films. He is now on the road to create a cop universe by following up his earlier films such as the Singham franchise and Simmba with Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar film will star Katrina Kaif as the female lead and is set to release on March 27 next year.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but was later shifted to an earlier date in March to make way for Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah. Salman had himself shared the new release date of Sooryvanshi by sharing a candid picture of him and Rohit together. He wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... @itsrohitshetty. Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” Rohit had reposted the picture with the caption, “You can Compete with the World but Not with your Family...See you soon Chulbul Pandey!!!”

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 12:09 IST