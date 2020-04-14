Akshay Kumar is in beast mode in Bachchan Pandey, it’s a full package film: Kriti Sanon

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has said Akshay Kumar is in “beast mode” in the first poster of her film with him, Bachchan Pandey. She also called the movie a complete package - with comedy, action and drama et al.

Kriti told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “Now I can safely say that it is a very, very exciting role. It’s also something I haven’t done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening. It’s a full package film, I would say.”

Written and directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. It is the official remake of 2014 film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around a kind-hearted villager who raises voice against the enemies of his fiancee’s father.

Aamir had announced that Akshay agreed to postpone his film in order to avoid a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a,” he wrote.

Announcing the release date for the film, Akshay had earlier tweeted, “Anytime @aamir_khan , we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon.”

