e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar is in beast mode in Bachchan Pandey, it’s a full package film: Kriti Sanon

Akshay Kumar is in beast mode in Bachchan Pandey, it’s a full package film: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey and also revealed a few details about co-star Akshay Kumar’s role.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey.
         

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has said Akshay Kumar is in “beast mode” in the first poster of her film with him, Bachchan Pandey. She also called the movie a complete package - with comedy, action and drama et al.

Kriti told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “Now I can safely say that it is a very, very exciting role. It’s also something I haven’t done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening. It’s a full package film, I would say.”

Also read: Ra One producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19 the second time

Written and directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. It is the official remake of 2014 film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around a kind-hearted villager who raises voice against the enemies of his fiancee’s father.

Aamir had announced that Akshay agreed to postpone his film in order to avoid a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a,” he wrote.

 

Announcing the release date for the film, Akshay had earlier tweeted, “Anytime @aamir_khan , we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news