No Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar in Jan 2021: Actor shares Bell Bottom’s new release date

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:37 IST

After announcing the new release date of Bachchan Pandey (January 22, 2021), Akshay Kumar has pushed the release of Bell Bottom to April 2, 2021, to avoid a box office clash between two of his films. He shared the news in a funny Instagram post, in which he wrote, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day. #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”

Just this morning, Aamir Khan revealed that Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala graciously agreed to shift the release of Bachchan Pandey so that Laal Singh Chaddha can get a solo release on Christmas 2020. Thanking them, Aamir wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”

In response, Akshay said that they were “all friends here”, and shared the new look and release date of Bachchan Pandey. “Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon,” he wrote.

The new poster of Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji, has Akshay sporting one glass eye, a thick beard and a large scar across his face. The film features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller, reportedly inspired by true events. Earlier, it was speculated that it was a remake of a Kannada film, but Akshay set the record straight and said, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

