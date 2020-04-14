Ra One producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19 the second time

bollywood

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:45 IST

Ra.One and Chennai Express producer Karim Morani has reportedly tested positive for the second time. He is admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and had showed no symptoms of the virus after testing positive on April 8.

According to a report on India Today, Karim is over 60 years of age, has survived two heart attacks and has also had a bypass surgery in the past. Karim had tested positive along with his two daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani. The two were discharged from the hospital last week after testing negative for coronavirus.

While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March. Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7.

Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home. “I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I’m so grateful, God is great,” Zoa told PTI The actor thanked the government for doing a “commendable job” and keeping a track of everyone’s health and safety.

“Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them,” she added. Both the sisters will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

