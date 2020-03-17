e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon put on 15 kilos for Mimi role, here’s how she plans to get back in shape

Kriti Sanon put on 15 kilos for Mimi role, here’s how she plans to get back in shape

Kriti Sanon shares her diet plan and how she will lose the 15 kilos she put on for her role of a surrogate mother in Mimi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon talks about her role in Mimi and shares how she plans to get back in shape.
Kriti Sanon talks about her role in Mimi and shares how she plans to get back in shape.
         

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who plays a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Mimi, put on 15 kilos for her role and will go on a diet now - for the first time in her life. Mimi is an official adaptation of 2011 National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

Kriti has shot the portions where she is supposed to look heavier and will now get back in shape for portions where she will look lean,apart from a song. Kriti told Mumbai Mirror, “Now, the struggle is to get back into shape and have a great body again. Knocking off extra calories can be pretty tedious. I hadn’t even worked out for the past few months, so even my mobility was down.”

Talking about her own dietary habits, she added, “I didn’t think I would be able to do this because I have always been skinny. In fact, I can eat everything, from pizza to pasta and dal makhani because I’m blessed with good metabolism. I hope I haven’t lost that because of this film.”

Also read: Rakesh Roshan is irked that Corona Pyaar Hai is registered as film title: ‘Childish and immature to do such a thing’

About headlining the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am very happy. But it’s also a bit of a responsibility on your shoulder. I feel I am ready for carrying an entire film, and think so is my audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) changed things for me. People started looking at me as an actor seriously, they appreciated my performance. It was a big deal for me. When Luka Chuppi did well, I felt my thinking is resonating with the audience. They liked what I liked, and hopefully, that continues!” Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is scheduled to be released this year.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey where she will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

