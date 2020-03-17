e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Rakesh Roshan is irked that Corona Pyaar Hai is registered as film title: ‘Childish and immature to do such a thing’

Rakesh Roshan is irked that Corona Pyaar Hai is registered as film title: ‘Childish and immature to do such a thing’

Reacting to Eros Films reportedly getting the title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ registered as a film title, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai producer Rakesh Roshan says it is a ‘mockery of the situation’.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rakesh Roshan is angry that people are getting titles registered in the name of coronavirus.
Rakesh Roshan is angry that people are getting titles registered in the name of coronavirus.
         

Even as the country fights widespread lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, several producers have lined up to get film titles related to Covid-19 registered. One of those titles registered is, Corona Pyaar Hai - a clear take on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik’s dad and producer of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan, is irked and told Mid Day in an interview, “It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.”

Also read: Actor Imtiaz Khan, Krutika Desai’s husband and Amjad Khan’s brother, dies

He further told the tabloid, “There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it.” The title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week, the daily claimed.

Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai where he featured alongside debutante Amisha Patel. The film opened to a great reception, becoming one of the major hits that year. It also received mostly positive reviews back in the day. Hrithik has come a long way in past 20 years - from featuring in typical romantic films including Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Yaadein to acing the game of action films to experimenting with his role in Super 30 (2019) where he played a non-glamourous role of a Bihar mathematician.

Last year, Hrithik was seen in two films - War and Super 30 and both proved to be box office success stories.

Meanwhile, coronavirus lockdown has forced several films’ releases to be postponed and most of the shooting schedules for TV and films have also been cancelled.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news