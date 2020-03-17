Rakesh Roshan is irked that Corona Pyaar Hai is registered as film title: ‘Childish and immature to do such a thing’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:30 IST

Even as the country fights widespread lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, several producers have lined up to get film titles related to Covid-19 registered. One of those titles registered is, Corona Pyaar Hai - a clear take on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik’s dad and producer of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan, is irked and told Mid Day in an interview, “It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.”

He further told the tabloid, “There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it.” The title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week, the daily claimed.

Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai where he featured alongside debutante Amisha Patel. The film opened to a great reception, becoming one of the major hits that year. It also received mostly positive reviews back in the day. Hrithik has come a long way in past 20 years - from featuring in typical romantic films including Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Yaadein to acing the game of action films to experimenting with his role in Super 30 (2019) where he played a non-glamourous role of a Bihar mathematician.

Last year, Hrithik was seen in two films - War and Super 30 and both proved to be box office success stories.

Meanwhile, coronavirus lockdown has forced several films’ releases to be postponed and most of the shooting schedules for TV and films have also been cancelled.

