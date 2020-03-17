Actor Imtiaz Khan, Krutika Desai’s husband and Amjad Khan’s brother, dies

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:32 IST

Actor Krutika Desai’s husband Imtiaz Khan died on Sunday evening; Imtiaz was an actor and director. He featured in several popular film including Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan.

Sharing a picture with late Imtiaz and his brother Amjad Khan, his friend and actor Anju Mahendroo posted on Instagram,”Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan.”

Also read: Shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj disrupted by Karni Sena, ‘No tampering of facts will be tolerated’, says chief

Krutika has worked in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Utttaran, Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan among others.

Apart from Krutika, Imtiaz is survived by his daughter, Ayesha Khan. More details are awaited.

Follow @htshowbiz for more