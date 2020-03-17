e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Actor Imtiaz Khan, Krutika Desai’s husband and Amjad Khan’s brother, dies

Actor Imtiaz Khan, Krutika Desai’s husband and Amjad Khan’s brother, dies

Actor Imtiaz Khan, brother of Amjad Khan and Krutika Desai’s husband, died on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Imtiaz Khan worked in several films including Hulchul.
Imtiaz Khan worked in several films including Hulchul.
         

Actor Krutika Desai’s husband Imtiaz Khan died on Sunday evening; Imtiaz was an actor and director. He featured in several popular film including Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan.

Sharing a picture with late Imtiaz and his brother Amjad Khan, his friend and actor Anju Mahendroo posted on Instagram,”Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj disrupted by Karni Sena, ‘No tampering of facts will be tolerated’, says chief

Krutika has worked in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Utttaran, Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan among others.

Hindustantimes

Apart from Krutika, Imtiaz is survived by his daughter, Ayesha Khan. More details are awaited.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
LIVE| Union Minister Muraleedharan under self-quarantine in Kerala
LIVE| Union Minister Muraleedharan under self-quarantine in Kerala
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra to stamp those in home quarantine
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra to stamp those in home quarantine
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news