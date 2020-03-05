e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon wraps up Mimi shoot with special note: ‘The most satisfying schedule ever’

Kriti Sanon wraps up Mimi shoot with special note: ‘The most satisfying schedule ever’

Kriti Sanon wrote a note as her film Mimi wrapped up shoot on Thursday. The actor plays a surrogate mother in the film.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:35 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Kriti Sanon will be seen with Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi.
Kriti Sanon will be seen with Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi.
         

Actor Kriti Sanon has penned down a heart-warming note as she finished shooting for her upcoming film Mimi on Thursday. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy by Samroudhhi Porey.

The actor who shared the news of film’s wrap on social media by posting pictures with the cast and crew of the film, wrote, “And its a WRAP!! #Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast & crew!!”

 

The post featured group pictures of the film’s crew. “Its such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi this one’s too close to my heart!@laxman.utekar @maddockfilms #Dinoo #PankajSir #ManojSir #SupriyaMam #RohanShankar #SamruddhiPorey Missed u yesterday @saietamhankar,” Kriti added.

In the film, Sanon will be seen in the role of a young surrogate mother. The movie also features veteran actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Mimi’ is scheduled to be released this year.

tags
top news
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Delhi govt orders closure of primary schools till Mar 31 due to coronavirus
Delhi govt orders closure of primary schools till Mar 31 due to coronavirus
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
‘Tortured me mentally, physically for dowry’, alleges Sachin Bansal’s wife
‘Tortured me mentally, physically for dowry’, alleges Sachin Bansal’s wife
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off coronavirus
This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off coronavirus
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news