Kriti Sanon shows off a mysterious new tattoo, says it’s ‘start of something new’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:50 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon has got inked. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her tattoo, which hints rather than shows her latest acquisition.

With her back to the camera and only her profile visible, we can see parts of a tattoo. While only a bit of it is visible, it appears to be the alphabet ‘K’, after her name. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “The start of something new.. #Inked”, followed by a bunch of emojis. The tattoo appears to be in a shade of purple.

Kriti, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious Panipat, which sank at the box office, has been shooting for her next, Mimi. The film will see her play a surrogate mother. Sometime in February, a leaked picture from the sets of Mimi made its way to the internet. It showed Kriti in a salwar kameez, seated on stairs and cradling her baby bump. Mimi is being directed by Laxman Utekar, who also directed the actor in 2019’s hit film, Luka Chuppi.

On Sunday, the actor-director combine of Mimi and Luka Chuppi celebrated 1 year of the latter film on the sets of the former. Kriti took to Instagram to share some pictures. In one of them, Kriti can be seen teaching her director the Coca Cola step from Luka Chuppi. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote: “Teaching my director @laxman.utekar CocaCola step as we celebrate #1YearOfLukaChuppi on the sets of #Mimi! @maddockfilms #PankajTripathiSir Missed you Guddu ji”. Replying to this, her co-star in the 2019 film Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Kya yaar i wanna dance too #CocaColaTu”.

Also read: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna kisses boyfriend Eban Hyams at an aquarium, calls him ‘her favourite fish’

Kriti has put on a significant amount of weight for the role and it is pretty evident in the recent pictures she shared. Through much of February, the team has been based in Rajasthan for the shoot of the film. Mimi will also star some popular characters actors namely Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

Kriti’s role in Panipat was a significant one, despite the film being based on a major battle in recent Indian history. She was, however, criticised for coming across as a Delhi girl in what was a hardcore Marathi character. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “Kriti, on the other hand, looks a tad too over-the-top. Being a Delhi girl, the Marathi accent and dialect doesn’t suit her and sounds fake and forced. The only good part here is that her character is well etched and gels well with the story.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more