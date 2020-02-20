Kriti Sanon flaunts baby bump in leaked photo from Mimi sets, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 12:20 IST

A picture of Kriti Sanon from the sets of Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, in which she will be seen playing a surrogate mother, has leaked online. The photo, shared on Twitter, has her dressed in a simple salwar kameez and sweater as she sits on the stairs and cradles her baby bump.

Kriti is currently shooting for the second schedule of Mimi in Rajasthan. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a picture with the cast and crew of the film, and wrote, “When everyone is happy being on set!! 2nd schedule of Mimi!”

In an earlier interview, Kriti told IANS that the film would make the audience go through a gamut of emotions. “It makes you smile, laugh, weep, feel good, everything,” she said. She also said she was glad that her “first female-centric film” was on an unconventional subject.

The actor said, “I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven’t done something like this before, the fact that it’s so away from me and it’s got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging. But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope.”

Kriti is gaining 15 kgs for her role of a surrogate mother in Mimi. Talking about her character in Mimi, she had told the news agency, “It’s based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it’s the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She’s a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person.”

Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, directed by Samroudhhi Porey. Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles, and is slated to hit the theatres in July.

