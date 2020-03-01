Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna kisses boyfriend Eban Hyams at an aquarium, calls him ‘her favourite fish’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 08:52 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shared a new photo with boyfriend Eban Hyams and it is already going viral. Eban and Krishna were seen posing in front of an aquarium that many reported to be at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

The couple is seen kissing as Krishna captioned it, “My favourite fish in the sea.” A few days earlier, Krishna had shared another photo of the two of them from Bondi Beach, Australia.

Krishna is the owner of a gym while Eban is a professional basketball player. According to reports, he has played professionally in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) and its Waratah League, part of the second division Australian Basketball Association (ABA). He is the first Indian to play in ULEB competitions.

The two have been open about their relationship, often sharing photos on social media. Eban had recently called Krishna ‘wifey’ on social media, leading to speculations that the two had secretly got married. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she had laughed off the comment and said, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

Talking about how they met each other, Krishna had said, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.” Elaborating, she had said that Eban is into music and sports. She had said, “He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.”

Tiger, meanwhile, is ready with his sequel in the hit franchise, Baaghi. Besides Tiger, Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.