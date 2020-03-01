e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna kisses boyfriend Eban Hyams at an aquarium, calls him ‘her favourite fish’

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna kisses boyfriend Eban Hyams at an aquarium, calls him ‘her favourite fish’

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff again wins with her Instagram game.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams.
Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shared a new photo with boyfriend Eban Hyams and it is already going viral. Eban and Krishna were seen posing in front of an aquarium that many reported to be at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

The couple is seen kissing as Krishna captioned it, “My favourite fish in the sea.” A few days earlier, Krishna had shared another photo of the two of them from Bondi Beach, Australia.

 

View this post on Instagram

My favourite fish in the sea. 💙

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna is the owner of a gym while Eban is a professional basketball player. According to reports, he has played professionally in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) and its Waratah League, part of the second division Australian Basketball Association (ABA). He is the first Indian to play in ULEB competitions.

The two have been open about their relationship, often sharing photos on social media. Eban had recently called Krishna ‘wifey’ on social media, leading to speculations that the two had secretly got married. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she had laughed off the comment and said, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

Talking about how they met each other, Krishna had said, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.” Elaborating, she had said that Eban is into music and sports. She had said, “He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.”

Tiger, meanwhile, is ready with his sequel in the hit franchise, Baaghi. Besides Tiger, Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

tags
top news
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news