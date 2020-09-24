e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares photo from gurdwara in Scotland: ‘I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months’

Akshay Kumar shares photo from gurdwara in Scotland: ‘I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months’

Akshay Kumar visited a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland, where is he shooting his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and said that he felt a sense of calm that he had not felt in months.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar offered prayers at a gurdwara in Scotland.
Akshay Kumar offered prayers at a gurdwara in Scotland.
         

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Glasgow shooting for Bell Bottom, took some time out of his busy schedule and visited a gurdwara. He shared a photo of himself offering prayers and said that he felt a ‘sense of calm’ for the first time in several months.

“Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months. #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #IkOnkar,” he wrote on Instagram.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay said that his faith in God has never wavered. “I’ve never lost faith in God, not even when my father died. That would be my weakness. That’s what I love about India. Even the starving will feed God before feeding themselves in India, no one gives up his or her faith because of circumstances,” he had said in 2012.

 

Akshay and the team of Bell Bottom, including Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, flew to Scotland in a chartered plane last month for the shoot. Vaani Kapoor joined them later.

Recently, Akshay broke his rule of working only eight hours a day, to make up for the time lost in the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland. He pulled a double shift and also made suggestions to fast-track the process of shooting and save the producers’ money.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14 press conference: Salman Khan introduces Jaan Kumar Sanu as first contestant, says he is ready to take a pay cut

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is said to be inspired by true events. Akshay will be seen playing a RAW agent who rescues more than 200 hostages in a hijack situation. The film, set in the 1980s, is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee
‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In