Akshay Kumar shares photo from gurdwara in Scotland: ‘I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months’

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:48 IST

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Glasgow shooting for Bell Bottom, took some time out of his busy schedule and visited a gurdwara. He shared a photo of himself offering prayers and said that he felt a ‘sense of calm’ for the first time in several months.

“Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months. #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #IkOnkar,” he wrote on Instagram.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay said that his faith in God has never wavered. “I’ve never lost faith in God, not even when my father died. That would be my weakness. That’s what I love about India. Even the starving will feed God before feeding themselves in India, no one gives up his or her faith because of circumstances,” he had said in 2012.

Akshay and the team of Bell Bottom, including Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, flew to Scotland in a chartered plane last month for the shoot. Vaani Kapoor joined them later.

Recently, Akshay broke his rule of working only eight hours a day, to make up for the time lost in the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland. He pulled a double shift and also made suggestions to fast-track the process of shooting and save the producers’ money.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is said to be inspired by true events. Akshay will be seen playing a RAW agent who rescues more than 200 hostages in a hijack situation. The film, set in the 1980s, is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

