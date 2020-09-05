Akshay Kumar’s retro look from Bell Bottom’s Scotland sets lands online

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:38 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar’s look from Bell Bottom, his upcoming spy thriller, has made its way to the internet. Multiple pictures from the film’s shoot in Scotland can be found online.

Sporting a thick moustache, Akshay can be seen in two different looks in the pictures. In one he is wearing a pullover, paired with a dark blue blazer and, what appears to be, a pair of corduroy pants. In another one, he is more casually dressed in a black and grey sweater, paired with a grey denim jacket and jeans with ’80s style sneakers. In both the pictures, he is seen getting off a vehicle. In another picture, a person can be seen holding the clap board of the film; his face is not visible. In a fourth picture, Akshay is seen walking on a busy street.

After months of staying home during the coronavirus lockdown, the actor along with his family, few members of Bell Bottom crew and producers of the film left from Mumbai for the United Kingdom for the shoot. Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi had also left with the team. A couple of days back, Vaani Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport, on her way to Scotland to join the team. She plays the female lead in Bell Bottom.

After the mandatory quarantine period of two weeks, Akshay took to Instagram on August 20 to announce the start of shoot. He had written: “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.” The video showed him holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other.

The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

