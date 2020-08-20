Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Bell Bottom in UK: ‘Lights, camera, mask on and action’

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has announced that production has finally begun on his next movie, Bell Bottom. He shared a video on Instagram on Thursday to announce the same.

“Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the post. The accompanying video showed him holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other.

The film’s team left for UK earlier this month and was in quarantine for 14 days. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie. The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

Recently, talking about getting back to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Vaani had said, “I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.

