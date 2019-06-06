Akshay Kumar to reprise his Rowdy Rathore role for a sequel, producer confirms

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been involved in two popular film franchises - Housefull and Hera Pheri - is all set for yet another franchise, a sequel to his 2012 hit Rowdy Rathore is in the pipeline. Akshay has featured in all Housefull films and will also be seen in the upcoming Housefull 4. Although he was seen in both Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, he has opted out of Hera Pheri 3.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted producer Shabina Khan as saying, “We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead. Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films have ample of humour. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only all-rounders we have in the industry today.” The tabloid added that Rowdy Rathore 2 may go on floors by next year.

Shabina had co-produced Rowdy Rathore with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Akshay essayed a double role in Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhudheva. Akshay essayed the roles of police inspector Vikram Singh Rathore and a local thug, Shiva. Rowdy Rathore was an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu actioner, Vikramarkudu. Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty starred in the original 2008 movie.

Akshay is currently busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in Bangkok. He plays a cop in the film as well. Sooryavanshi will be Rohit’s fourth cop film after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. While Ajay Devgn features in Singham films, Ranveer Singh was brought in for Simmba. Akshay has also completed the shoot for Good News where he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

