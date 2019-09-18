Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s PDA knows no bounds as she hugs him tight at best friend Akansha Ranjan’s party. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:50 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt and her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are getting easier with their public displays of affection. The two were clicked together at her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party on Tuesday night. Actors Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor were also spotted at the party.

Pictures from the party show Alia giving Ranbir a tight hug while they pose with their friends. Alia is seen in a long black dress and her hair tied in a bun while Ranbir is seen in a black graphic T-shirt and blue jeans.

Even as the two are surrounded by friends, Alia is seen with her arms around Ranbir and a big smile on her face. Even Ranbir could not stop smiling and is seen tilting his head towards Alia.

Birthday girl Akansha is seen in a black lace dress and with a drink in her hand. She shared another picture with her girl friends on her Instagram page with shows Alia sitting on a bar stool.

Alia and Ranbir were also spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday evening as they separately arrived for the party at Akansha’s home. Ranbir had attended a brand event in Mumbai earlier in the day.



Also read: Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia, says she’ll get ‘deserving partner’ soon

Ranbir and Alia were recently on a holiday in Kenya. She shared her pictures and selfies from the holiday but none with Ranbir. However, others did catch them on camera, enjoying a safari together and their pictures were shared online.

Upon their return to India, the couple welcomed his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor back home after his year-long stay in New York. He was there with his wife and actor Neetu Singh, receiving treatment for cancer.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since earlier last year. They will be together be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 08:47 IST