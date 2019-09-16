After boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt speaks about her superstitions, says she acts out scenes in bathroom

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has said that she acts out scenarios in her bathroom, in the hope that they come true. Alia said this as part of a promotional drive for Sonam Kapoor’s new film, The Zoya Factor.

Sonam is posting videos of her actor friends, asking them to talk about their lucky charms and superstitions. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam posted a video of Alia, in which the Raazi actor says, “If I want something really bad like an award or a film or maybe a holiday, I just act out that particular situation by myself in my bathroom in front of my mirror. That’s my lucky charm... Pretending, acting to myself and putting the energy out there.”

Sonam captioned her post, “@aliaabhatt, your lucky charm describes you best! Good thoughts and good vibes only! Thanks for sharing your lucky little secret!”

Previously, Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor had said, “Strangely, I had two of them. When I was younger and when I used to go to school. On my way, if I saw a red mail truck, I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish and until I saw three black cars on the road, I didn’t uncross my fingers or speak a word.” He continued, “This went on for a really long time till the time my wishes stopped coming true. The second thing would probably be my fixation to number 8. I don’t know how it started as my mum’s birthday is on July 8 but I just fell in love with the design of the number and the fact that it also can be infinity.”

Ranbir and Alia will appear on screen together for the first time in the upcoming fantasy film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated for release in 2020. Sonam, meanwhile, plays the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team in The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan’s book. The film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, will be released on September 20.

