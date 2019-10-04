e-paper
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will give you the biggest smiles in their first TV commercial together. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have starred in their first television ad together. Watch them get goofy in the video.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:12 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in an ad together.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in an ad together.
         

Days after a short clip from their television commercial went viral, actors and couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were officially announced as the faces of a potato chips brand on Friday.

In a teaser launched on social media, Alia and Ranbir are seen endorsing ‘Smile Deke Dekho’ campaign of Lay’s, which has introduced packs that feature six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions.

Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these Lay’s packs. As Alia poses with the packs, and gives different smiles, Ranbir joins in the fun and photobombs the picture with a whacky smile of his own.

The video shared earlier this week showed Alia and Ranbir sitting in a training, talking over a bag of chips. He is seen in casuals while she is wearing a silk top and pants.  

Ranbir recently celebrated his 37th birthday and Alia took to Instagram and treated her fans by penning a cute wish for him. “Happy Birthday you,” she wrote along with a cake emoji.

Along with the Insta message, Alia uploaded a photograph of Ranbir from their recent trip to Kenya. In the image, Ranbir is seen wearing a black t-shirt with his reflective sunglasses hanging from his neck, wearing a hat and holding a pair of binoculars in his hand.

 

Alia and Ranbir unite on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film, touted to be one Bollywood’s most expensive ever, is an action fantasy adventure that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is being billed as the first of a three-part series.

While Brahmastra is scheduled to release in 2020, Ranbir has another release lined up next year. He will be seen playing a dacoit in the Yash Raj Films-produced pre-Independence period drama Shamshera. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:12 IST

Bollywood News