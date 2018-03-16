Alia Bhatt’s birthday party on Brahmastra sets has Neetu Kapoor. But why is Ranbir Kapoor missing? See pics

Alia Bhatt was true to her word. As the talented actor celebrated her 25th birthday in Bulgaria, it was a day like any other for her. Shooting for Brahmastra in the country, she spent her day doing what she loves most, acting, and ended the day with a celebration with her friends and the film’s team. Among those who were present at this birthday celebration included Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, film’s lead Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu and other members of the team.

Alia had said in an interview, “If I am working on my birthdays, I don’t pay much attention to it. I am happy that I’m working this year, because if you celebrate on a set, then the coming year is all about work and it goes well too. So, it’s a good way [to ring in your birthday].”

Neetu posted a few images from the birthday party on her Instagram account. “Birthday girl in her own world #brahmastra @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor,” she captioned the image. However, Ranbir himself was missing from all the photos, leaving his fans intrigued.

Alia earlier in the day posted her two looks from the film on her Instagram account with the caption, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me ☺” The actor also revealed the trailer release date of Raazi which is April 9.

Filmmaker and Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, also posted a nostalgic photograph and captioned it as, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl ! Happy birthday Alia”.

Karan Johar, the one who had launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with his 2012 film Student Of The Year, shared some of the actor’s looks from the upcoming highly anticipated film Raazi.

Her colleagues from the industry also wished Alia.

❤️🎊HAPPY BIRTHDAY A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 15, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Happy birthday darling @aliaa08 may this year give u all you desire. You deserve it. Lots of love 💕 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2018

“Happy birthday fellow fishie!!! @aliaa08 Wish you endless peace, harmony, & all things wonderful. May all your dreams come true!,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor.

Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.

Born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai to Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia is best known for her roles in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. Highway won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and Udta Punjab won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.