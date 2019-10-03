e-paper
Alia Bhatt schools paparazzi in maintaining decorum at a hospital, says ‘silence please’. Watch viral video

Alia Bhatt was seen asking paparazzi and guests to maintain silence at a hospital where she attended an event. She met several parents and kids at the hospital on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt silences the crowd at a hospital in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt silences the crowd at a hospital in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Alia Bhatt has learnt the ropes of handling stardom at a fast pace and showed her crowd managing skills during an event at a hospital. Alia asked people to maintain silence and keep a safe distance from her.

Alia attended Art for Heart painting exhibition to raise funds for children with heart disease at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She looked hassled by photographers and a few others surrounding her to catch a glimpse.

Taking the matter in her own hands, Alia asked everybody to listen to her and asked them to move at least five steps back. She said, “Silence” and requested them to maintain decorum just like they must have done in a classroom during their school days. She also tried to explain how it was a hospital and they should not shout or make so much noise on the premises.  

 Watch | Alia Bhatt silences crowd at hospital, asks people to maintain decorum

Alia Bhatt visits Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children on Gandhi Jayanti.
Alia Bhatt visits Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children on Gandhi Jayanti. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor looked pretty in a lemon yellow dress with her centre-parted hair. As a video from the event surfaced online, the viewers remained divided on how she managed the situation. A fan said, “Why she is so cute yr.” Another commented, “So cute.” One more fan took her side and said, “Alia ekdam Shi kh r h.ye media vale paaglo ki Tarah chills rhe h. (Alia is right, the media is shouting like crazy)”

Alia Bhatt meets kids at a painting exhibition.
Alia Bhatt meets kids at a painting exhibition. ( Varinder Chawla )
Alia Bhatt at the painting exhibition.
Alia Bhatt at the painting exhibition. ( Varinder Chawla )

However, there were also many viewers who criticised the actor for screaming in order to silence others. A fan said, “Madam khud chilla rhi hai or..bol rhi hai yahan chilla ni skte. (Madam is herself shouting and asking others not to shout).” Another commented, “After she screaming the loudest SILENCE!! She say, You can’t scream here.”

Alia is set to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s dream project, Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. While Ranveer will play Dara Shikoh, Alia will reportedly play his wife Begum Nadira Banu in the film.

Also read: Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s life is a beach. Watch

Alia has already wrapped up her first film with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:08 IST

