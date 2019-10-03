Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s life is a beach. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:35 IST

The first song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’ long delayed film, Drive is finally out and was worth the wait. The makers are yet to release the trailer, and even the song, titled Makhna, doesn’t drop any hints at what the films holds in store. The song is a fresh, fun-loving number showing a group of friends going on a beach vacation.

The interesting camera work bags attention as the actors are seen holding a selfie stick in order to capture their candid moments. The song is what the perfect beach vacation with friends looks like. The soothing number has been penned by Ozil Dalal, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur.

Jacqueline had recently teased her fans with the first look of the song, asking them to ‘hop into the backseat’ as the song will soon make them ‘go crazy’.

Talking about the film, Sushant had once said, “That’s a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.” It also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

The film was initially supposed to release in theatres around Holi this year but was later moved to September 7. Bringing an end to the long delay, the makers have finally decided to release the film on Netflix on November 1.

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Tarun had made his successful directorial debut with 2008 film Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

The first look of the film was released in March 2017 and showed Sushant and Jacqueline standing together with their back to the camera. Announcing the beginning of a franchise, Karan had written in the caption, “The FRANCHISE FUN begins....DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”

Meanwhile, Sushant is basking in the success of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. The film has collected around Rs 144 crore at the domestic box office and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and others. Jacqueline was recently seen grooving alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas in a special dance number titled Bad Boy in the film Saaho.

