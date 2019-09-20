Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes’ long-delayed Drive heads to Netflix

bollywood

Netflix on Friday announced that Dharma Productions’ Drive will premiere as a Netflix Film exclusively on the service around the world. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller heist film is Netflix’s first original film with Dharma Productions.

The film stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director - International Original Film, India, Netflix, said, “At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first ever film with Dharma Productions and bring Drive to Netflix. It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse pounding action and drama. We can’t wait for our members globally to enjoy it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes in a still from Drive. ( Netflix )

Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, said, “Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world.”

Karan’s Dharma Productions recently signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform, under which they will produce original content -- films and shows -- for Netflix. Karan previously direction one portion of the anthology film Lust Stories, and is currently directing his short for the follow-up, Ghost Stories. Jacqueline will appear in the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, as well.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 18:19 IST