Karan Johar signs exclusive deal with Netflix, looks forward to ‘limitless possibilities’

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:14 IST

Streaming giant Netflix has inked a multi-year exclusive deal with filmmaker Karan Johar's digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.

"I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity," Johar said on Wednesday.

.@NetflixIndia is about to get @Dharmatic_ ! So excited about our exclusive collaboration with NETFLIX! We are creatively aligned to produce original feature films & series (fiction & nonfiction)...it’s going to be P.H.A.T! @apoorvamehta18 @NotSoSnob @aneeshabaig @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/cASar5Ycbr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 11, 2019

Netflix and Johar first worked together in 2018 for Lust Stories. He is also involved in two upcoming Netflix films -- as a director on Ghost Stories and Guilty, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

"Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series -- as well as films -- for our members all over the world," said Bela Bajaria, Vice President, International Originals, Netflix.

"We're excited about the immense storytelling possibilities ahead. With Netflix as the new storytelling home for Dharmatic Entertainment, I have the highest hopes for what we can do together," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions. "Our vision is to create differentiated stories across diverse genres and we can't wait to craft and usher many more remarkable series and films into the world with Netflix."

