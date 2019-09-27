Alia Bhatt teaches Rekha to say ‘Dhoptungi’ line from Gully Boy, Salman Khan is stunned at the mimicry. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:42 IST

In a video shared from the upcoming IIFA Awards telecast, actor Alia Bhatt teaches Rekha to deliver an iconic line of dialogue from the film Gully Boy. Rekha’s imitation of Alia’s feisty character, Safeena, left everyone from host Ayushmann Khurrana to audience member Salman Khan stunned.

In the short video, shared on the Colors Twitter handle, Alia and Rekha can be seen standing on the stage. Alia transforms into Safeena and says, “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na.” In the film, Safeena says these words after her boyfriend Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, teases her about a girl who’s hitting on him.

To everyone’s surprise, Rekha, dressed in one of her trademark saris, delivers the line effortlessly. Salman Khan’s reaction shot from the audience is priceless; his mouth is open in shock, and Ayushmann can be seen clutching his sides as he applauds along with Alia. Even Ranveer seems to be impressed.

The IIFA Awards were conducted last week in Mumbai, where Alia won the best actress award for Raazi, which won best film. Gully Boy was recently named India’s official entry to the Oscars. Alia expressed her excitement at the news at a recent event. She said, “I am thankful to all those responsible for choosing Gully Boy as the official film to represent India at the Oscars. I hope it gets nominated and I hope it also wins the award. There are lots of hopes. I feel Gully Boy has had a long life even after release in India. It was screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and it won an award there. It was also released in Japan and now this has happened. So, the whole team is ecstatic.”

