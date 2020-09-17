Ali Fazal shares a cosy pic with Richa Chadha, says ‘You got some of that genius, hope I can learn a little from that’

Actor Ali Fazal posted a cute, love-filled picture with fiancee Richa Chadha on social media with a message that speaks of his respect for her. Ali wrote, “Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha.”

Rasika Duggal, Siddhanth Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar showered their love on the post, dropping emojis. The couple was supposed to get married in April but the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus. The couple is expected to tie the knot next year.

However, in July, a photoshoot they had done in expectation of the wedding had come out. Ali had shared a picture from the photoshoot, and written, “Seems like another time , another world we shot this in , and so we move forward flipping 180 . Sideways . I always wondered how time moved if it were a person. And conclusion is sideways. Its how we were taught to climb down from peaks in the Himalayas. The climb down is the skill, and there is a singularity in it i cant explain. Its like saying the observer decides which way it will all bend, or which cat will survive. Ok not the post for quantum disruption. Basically, lockdown ho gaya, thhaali peeti, waqt badla, aagey ka aagey dekhte hain. #Repost @bridestodayin.”

Last month, Richa had also expressed her love for Ali with a video montage featuring both of them. The pictures were taken in a car and show the couple laughing and goofing around, “Be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head. @alifazal9 #couple #missing #gadha #richachadha #actorslife #lockdown #2020sucks,” she wrote in her caption.

On the work front, Ali will soon be seen in Death on the Nile and Mirzapur season 2. Richa is now preparing for Shakeela.

