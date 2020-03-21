Bollywood prepares for janta curfew, Kenny Rogers dies at 81

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:11 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood prepare for janta curfew, Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Amitabh Bachchan has said he will join the janta curfew on Sunday. He also announced that he will pay respects to people who continue working in important sectors. Amitabh tweeted, “The country will be observe janta curfew tomorrow and I will also join. I will pay my respects to those who are fighting all odds to ensure services for us even in these tough times,” he tweeted.

The Platform movie review: Nasty and necessary Netflix thriller is another great reason to stay at homes

New Netflix thriller The Platform is a nasty piece of work for a nasty world. It is an unsubtle and unholy melding of Bong Joon-ho and Samuel Beckett by director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. The Platform exists, like Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, inside its own ecosystem. Like that film — in my opinion Bong’s finest work, better even than his similarly satirical Oscar-winner Parasite — The Platform is both a critique of class division and a raging manifesto for environmentalism.

TV show host Andy Cohen tests coronavirus positive, says ‘We’re putting a pin in WWHL home episodes’

TV show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus. The 51-year-old host of the long-running Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live said on Instagram and Twitter Friday afternoon that he has also tested positive, and will not do shows from home as he had planned.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor defends Kanika Kapoor: ‘She came back on 9th. India wasn’t self isolating but playing Holi’

Sonam Kapoor, who is herself in self quarantine after her return from London last week, wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.” Sonam’s followers replied with counter arguments.

Kanika tested positive to coronavirus on Friday and has been facing criticism since. She reportedly attended a party in Lucknow, which was also attended by BJP politician and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son, Dushyant Singh.

Actor, singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as Lucille, Lady and Islands in the Stream and embraced his persona as The Gambler on record and on TV died Friday night. He was 81.

He died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, representative Keith Hagan told The Associated Press. He was under hospice care and died of natural causes, Hagan said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more