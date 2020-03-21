Amitabh Bachchan shares plan for janta curfew, will clap and blow conch shells

bollywood

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has said he will join the janta curfew on Sunday. He also announced that he will pay respects to people who continue working in important sectors such as health services.

Amitabh tweeted, “Kal sara desh #jantacurfew me rahega, mai bhi ise manyata dunga aur kal March 22 ko shaam 5 baje Apne khidki darwaze balcony chhat par khada hokar taali, ghanti shankjh bajakar un sab ka samman karunga jo niswarth kathin parishtitiyo mein bhi mahatwapoorna sewaaon ko poora karne mein katryarat hain. (The country will be observe janta curfew tomorrow and I will also join. I will pay my respects to those who are fighting all odds to ensure services for us even in these tough times).”

Earlier, Amitabh had written on his blog, “The night was restless .. it was sleep deprived but restless .. isolation to keep safe .. contactless existence for the safety and precaution of the many around and about .. yes the privilege of other occupied distractions to keep content and in ease .. but restless .. restless for them that are without .. without the needs of a normal existence .. of normal living .. a roof , a feed, a bed to rest on , the company of simple entertainment .. and their normal everyday routine.”

“Their routine ..? Get up, get out , seek, search, ask .. for an existence .. No roof, no bed, no food , no distraction .. their routine to beg .. beg to exist ..!! Do they even know existence of isolation and the reason .. do they even know how to pronounce Novel Corona Virus 19 .. do they even know how to pronounce any ailment .. do they have any known recognised professional cure or care of it .. No home .. no address .. no location .. They are the freedom of the Universe .. they have no issues of pollution or the contact of the other .. the washing of the soap, or the liquid of sanitation .. of the shake of touch to another .. Of remaining home and not venturing out .. !!!BUT .. they are ever out .. in the Universe , the Earth the Skies .. these are their HOME,” he added.

Addressing the nation Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced janta curfew on Sunday March 22 from 7am to 9 pm.

