Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali party this year, Ekta Kapoor follows suit: report

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali party this year, Ekta Kapoor follows suit: report

Diwali has lost some of its sparkle this year as the two big bashes of Bollywood, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor respectively, stand cancelled given the pandemic and deaths of acting legends.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:14 IST
The Diwali party hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan is something of a time-honoured tradition in the Hindi film industry. The famous people of Bollywood spend the Diwali night together and the beautiful photos are immediately consumed by millions.

However, 2020 has anything but normal. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has now emerged that the Bachchan family has decided not to host the Diwali party this year.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, not just the Bachchans but Ekta Kapoor has also decided to cancel the Diwali party. The report said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the pandemic situation and the loss of greats such as Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was not only a close friend of Amitabh Bachchan but also family to them. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda is married to Rishi’s nephew Nikhil Nanda. The family also lost Ritu Nanda, Nikhil’s mother and sister of Rishi, earlier this year to cancer. The year also saw the death of Irrfan Khan, leaving a void in the Hindi film industry.

The year has been tough on the industry with theatres still closed in many parts of the country. After the nationwide lockdown, work only resumed in August while keeping all social distancing norms in mind.

The Bachchans were also diagnosed with Covid-19 in July. Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital as they underwent treatment for the virus. Amitabh resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati after testing negative for the virus and undergoing the statutory quarantine period.

“I have tested COVID-19 negative, have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the almighty, blessings of Ma, Babuji, prayers and duas of near and dear and friends, fans EF... and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day,” the actor had tweeted.

